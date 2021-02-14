ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Today's Match on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV Online

The NorthEast United FC are aiming for a top four spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 table and with three points, NEUFC can claim the third spot on the table. However, Odisha FC look to upset NEUFC’s run as the bottom ranked team are slowly being able to find their rhythm. After a thrilling 2-2 draw against Kerala FC in their last fixture, Odisha FC can put up a fight and match 93 of the Indian Super League is going to be all the more exciting to watch as the ISL 2021 clash between NEUFC and OFC will showdown at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 14, 2021, from 5:00 PM onwards.

In the ISL 2021 standings, NorthEast United FC are fifth on the points table, have 23 points in 16 fixtures so far, won 5, drawn 8 and have lost 3 matches, whereas Odisha FC are currently at the bottom of the table with only 9 points claimed in the last 16 fixtures. OFC have won only 1 match so far, have drawn 6 matches and have lost 9 matches.

Sitting pretty at the top of the ISL 2021 table is Mumbai FC, who have qualified for the last four and have made it into the elimination round. ATK Mohun Bagan have also qualified for the elimination round and are one point behind Mumbai FC with 33 points in hand. NorthEast United FC have a chance to make the top four, however, standing between NEUFC and those three points, is Odisha FC.

It is expected to be a thrilling encounter as Odisha FC has nothing to lose at this stage of the Indian Super League and look to upset NorthEast United FC’s good run. Though NEUFC have been defensively strong throughout the season, Odisha FC can look to breach the defence with Diego Mauricio currently on a goal scoring spree. Fans all over India are eagerly looking forward towards this fixture of the ISL. Know how to watch the ISL 2021 NEUFC vs OFC match live online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV.

