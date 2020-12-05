ISL 2020-21: How to watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature NorthEast United FC taking on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, December 5. The match will be played in an empty stadiums sans crowd. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms. NorthEast United after a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the season opener have drawn consecutive matches since then against Kerala Blasters FC (2-2) and FC Goa (1-1). They sit in fifth place with five points from three games so far and are level on points with third-placed Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad in fourth place.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are struggling to get going in the tournament having lost both their opening games. They missed their chances in the first ever Kolkata derby of the ISL 2020-21 going down 0-2 against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. In their last match they were trounced 3-0 by Mumbai City FC. They haven't yet scored a goal in the tournament and are sitting at the bottom in the points table.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal game will begin at 7.30 pm.