ISL 2020-21: How to watch NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After a long wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the football fans in India finally have a chance to rejoice as the Indian Super League is back with its seventh season. The ISL 2020-21 is being played at three venues in Goa, with the no-audience attendance rule. This is to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection. The first outing of ISL 2020-21 was dominated by ATK-Mohun Bagan, who have merged last year. This was their first outing after the merger, where the team showed their united strength. Moving on, NorthEast United and Mumbai FC will be playing the second tournament of the season, being hosted at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 21 at 7.30pm IST.

With new coaches come new hopes for both the teams. They have also introduced some changes to the line-up, adding more experienced and talented players in the team. It will be exciting to see the two teams play it out on Saturday, given that their last season did not end well.

However, audience will not be able to catch the live action in stadium. To solve this issue, football lovers can enjoy the match on TV or Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

To watch live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its online subscription. They can either purchase the Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription comes at Rs 299 a month, or Rs 1499 for a year. On the other hand, the VIP subscription will cost Rs 399 annually.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live-streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

The NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.