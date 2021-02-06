ISL 2020-21: How to watch Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha FC have been winless in the last five matches. In fact, the team in the series have only won one match of the 14 that they have played. As a result, the team are placed at the last spot of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand have been performing very well and have been able to manage wins in eight out of 14 matches. In the latest match, Odisha lost to Jamshedpur by 0-1 while ATK Mohun Bagan won the kick off against Kerala Blasters by 3-2.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is on Saturday February 6 at 7:30 PM IST. The kick off is scheduled to take place at the GMC Stadium. Football lovers in India can watch ISL 2020-21 matches anywhere in India through Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app.

In order to watch the match on Disney+Hotstar the football enthusiast will need to purchase a plan offered by the OTT portal. There are two plans that are offered, the first one is the VIP plan which can be purchased for Rs 399 while the second one is the Premium plan which you can buy for Rs 1499.

To start watching the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Baganfollow these steps:

Step 1: Ensure that you have the Disney+Hotstar on your device

Step 2: Make an account on the portal

Step 3: Buy a plan

Step 4: You will be directed to the homepage

Step 5: Go to the sports section and choose the ISL option.

For watching the match on Jio TV you will firstly need an active Reliance connection. The second thing that you have to follow is to download the Jio TV app through Play Store or App Store. Once done, you can go to the app and start watching the ISL 2020-21 match.