ISL 2020-21: How to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha FC, hoping for their first win of the ISL 2020-21, will lock horns with an in-form Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday, December 17. Due to the coronavirus pandemic across the nation, the match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. However, football enthusiasts can have a chance to watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Odisha FC had a very poor start so far as they started their 2020-21 campaign with a 0-1 loss to Hyderabad FC. They managed a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Stuart Baxter's side failed to continue that momentum and have now succumbed to three consecutive losses to ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1, Mumbai City 0-2, and FC Goa 0-1, respectively.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC opened the season with two draws, 2-2 over FC Goa and a scoreless draw against Hyderabad FC. They tasted their first victory over Chennaiyin FC 1-0 and followed it with a superb 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in their most recent fixture. Carles Cudarat’s men are currently placed fourth in the ISL 2020-21 standings and are also one of the three unbeaten teams in the tournament so far.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will be confident when they take on the struggling Odisha FC and will be keen to improve their standing with a win, while a clueless Odisha FC will look to move-up in the table with either a convincing victory or a draw with high points.

To watch live streaming of ISL Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium, a subscriber will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone and recharge their numbers with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app on your smartphone

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice from VIP and Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the ISL match by visiting the sports section of the app

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.