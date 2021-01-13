ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha FC will be squaring off against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, January 13 at the GMC Stadium. The two teams had previously met each other on Sunday, January 10. The match ended in a draw as the two sides were unable to score any goals.

As far as performance in the league is concerned, both Odisha FC and Chennaiyin are in terrible form. Odisha FC are at the last spot of the ISL 2020-21 point table, with only one win and six points from 10 matches to its credit. Chennayin is doing slightly better than Odisha FC as it has two wins and 11 points from 10 matches in its point bank.

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin kick off will start from 7:30 PM IST.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV. For watching the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar, the viewer will have to purchase the subscription. There are two available options on Disney+ Hotstar, the first is the VIP plan which is available for a price of Rs 399 per yearand the second is the Premium plan which can be purchased for Rs 1499 for one year.

To watch the January 13 ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin match on Disney+ Hotstar, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store or App Store, and download Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Register on the app by filling the form

Step 3: Purchase a subscription plan

Step 4: Once done, go to the sports section of the match and choose ISL to watch the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin match.

For those people who are using Reliance Jio, they can live stream the January 13 ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin match on Jio TV. Make sure you have downloaded the JIO TV app on your smartphone.