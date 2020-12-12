ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 25 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature Odisha FC taking on FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday, December 11. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Odisha FC will be in the hunt for their first win of the season when they square off against FC Goa. They picked up a single point from their opening four games and are one spot away from the bottom of the table by a goal difference. They managed to get a point against Jamshedpur FC, but lost three against Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, FC Goa secured their first win of the season in their previous game against the Kerala Blasters. Igor Angulo scored twice in a 3-1 win and striker is the joint-top scorer so far in this season. The Gaurs picked up five points from their four games so far and they have their sights set on a goal-fest against a leaky Odisha defence.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa game will begin at 7.30 pm.