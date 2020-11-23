ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the fourth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

The two clubs, which debuted last season replacing now defunct Delhi Dynamos FC and FC Pune City, have rebuilt from scratch and faced each other twice during the league stage. Odisha FC had an average 2019-20 season with seven wins from 18 matches, while Hyderabad FC had two wins from the same number of games. After narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot, Odisha finished sixth at the points table with 25 points, while Hyderabad FC finished at the bottom with just 10 points.

Both the teams have now bolstered their squads with several new signings, ahead of this year's league. Odisha FC's big signings like Manuel Cole Alexander and Onwu, Marcelinho will help the team steer towards victories, while youngsters like Suresh Wangjam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Hendry Antonay, among others, will add depth to the side.

Hyderabad FC have a balanced squad with experienced players as well as youngsters. Overseas players like Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana and Lluis Saster bring in the expertise and experience, while youngsters like Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary and Rohit Danu add the edge.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299. Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Register on the app after installing it

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice, between VIP and Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.