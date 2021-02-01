ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After subpar performances in the last few matches, Jamshedpur will be eager to get back to winning ways when they play Odisha FC on Monday in the ISL 2020-21. They have not won a single match in their last five outings, which includes three consecutive losses too. Currently placed in the eighth position with 15 points, they have a good opportunity to earn some more against a relatively weaker side.

Odisha have undoubtedly been the worst performers this season. They have just one game out of the 13 they have played and currently have just 8 points in the bag. Their one win against Kerala Blasters is too little and too late. All they can do is prevent further humiliation and give a tough fight in their remaining matches.

The last time Jamshedpur and Odisha came head to head, the match ended in a draw. Jamshedpur will try to do better than that if they want to regain their lost position in the race. The match will be played at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa at 7:30 PM IST.

How to Livestream Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches which are being played behind closed doors can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

To enjoy ISL matches, you can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 a year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 a year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans which provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: VIP or Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.