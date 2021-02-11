ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters have been totally out of form as the two teams are placed on the last and the second last spot of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table. Both sides have been on the losing end of the last two matches that they have played. Kerala Blasters have only won three matches out of the total 16 that they have played. After their latest defeat against Mumbai by 1-2, the team’s total points score is 15 points. Odisha, who have been on the winning end of only one match, lost their latest outing to ATK Mohun Bagan by 1-4. Following this terrible defeat, the team’s total points stand at 8.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 11 at the Fatorda Stadium. The Indian audience can live stream the match through Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app.

For live streaming the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on Disney+Hotstar app, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Install the app on your device

Step 2: Create an account the portal

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan

Step 4: You will be directed to homepage, where you can go to sports section and watch the match.

Disney+Hotstar offers two subscription plans for its users. The economical plan that the football enthusiasts can buy is priced for Rs 399 and is called the VIP Plan. Second plan which is the expensive one can be purchased for Rs 1499 and is known as the premium plan. You can also opt for the monthly Premium pack, which is priced at Rs 299.

To live-stream the match on Jio TV app, ensure that you have an active Reliance connection. Apart from that, the only requirement is the Jio TV app which you will have to download from Play Store or App Store.

Here is looking at possible playing 11 of the two sides:

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FCprobable starting line-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FCprobable starting line-up against Odisha FC: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray