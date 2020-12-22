ISL 2020-21: How to watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha FC will square off against NorthEast United FC in match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Tuesday, December 22 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC are having a dismal run this season, as they have just a point from six games so far. They started with a 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC and followed it up with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Jamshedpur FC. However, Stuart Baxter’s men lost their next four games to ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. Odisha FC have scored only three goals while conceding nine so far. They sit at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 standings.

On the contrary, NorthEast United FC began their campaign with a surprising 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC. They then shared points with Kerala Blasters and FC Goa before picking up a win over SC East Bengal. They drew against Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, before suffering their first defeat of the season to Jamshedpur FC. Gerard Nus' men have been one of the toughest sides to beat and currently sit at the fourth place in the ISL standings.

The last time these two times went against each other, Odisha FC emerged victorious 2-1.

While it is impossible to be the live audience for the match, football enthusiasts can watch the online live streaming of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar , viewers will have to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. Both the plans come with an annual subscription plan – the VIP plan is for Rs 399, while the Premium for RS 1,499. One can also enjoy a one-month subscription of Premium plan which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For this, they will have to download the Jio TV app to enjoy the live streaming on their smartphone.

To watch ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC games on Disney+ Hotstar, follow the steps mentioned below.

The ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.