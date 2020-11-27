ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The Kolkata derby is finally here to raise the bar of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 tournament, as SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will face each other in Friday outing, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST. While this will be the debut match of the season for SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan have already played an outing against Kerala Blasters, winning it with impressive dominance.

Without a doubt, both the teams are known to be the best among the lot and it will be interesting to see which team take the match in their favour tonight. The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

How to livestream SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 is being played in Goa this year, with a strict no-person attendance rule to keep the players as well as football fans safe. While Indian football lovers cannot visit stadiums to cheer up for their favourite team, ISL has decided to show the live streaming of all the outings. The ISL 2020-21 matches this year will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To watch the ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar, fans will have to buy either of the two subscriptions – Premium and VIP. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium service can be purchased at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription comes at Rs 399 per year.

One can also watch these matches on Jio TV with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. The plans include Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All the plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store or App Store and download Disney+ Hotstar app in your device

Step 2: Now, recharge your Jio prepaid account with any of the abovementioned prepaid plans listed above

Step 3: While registering yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app, use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: Now, visit the ‘Sports’ section on the app to find ISL 2020-21 matches

Step 5: Select SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match and enjoy the outing