ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a thrilling encounter between two sides in the lower half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, SC East Bengal pit against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, February 2, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The upcoming encounter between the two sides is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Debutants SC East Bengal come into the encounter after drawing out 1-1 against FC Goa. However, after an underwhelming season, they are on an upward curve, as they have lost just once in their previous nine matches but are still stranded at the penultimate position.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are on a seven-game winless run and will be keen to halt their dismal streak. The Blues have garnered 15 points from the course of 14 games so far. However, the former champions are in troubled waters as far as their short club history is concerned.

Both sides are still vying to get a playoffs spot, however, being inconsistent, neither of them will have a clear advantage and most likely looks like they could end up sharing the spoils.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors due restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium option at Rs 1,499. While a monthly plan is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device

Step 2: Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Register on the app with requisite details

Step 4: Buy your preferred subscription plan

Step 5: Enjoy the live streaming of the match from the app’s sports section