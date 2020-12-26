ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar

SC East Bengal will be taking on Chennaiyin FC in the 39th match of the Indian Super League 2020-21 today at the Tilak Maidan. The SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC game will start at 7.30 pm.

In their previous game, Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 2-1. They are placed at the eighth position on the points table with eight points. Chennaiyin FC have won two of the six games they have played so far in this season.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal are winless in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL). They played their last game against Kerala Blasters. The fixture ended in a draw as both the sides scored one goal each. SC East Bengal are standing at the bottom on the points table with just two points. They took three matches to score their first point.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

SC East Bengal will be playing to win their first match of the season, while Chennaiyin FC will be trying to move up on the points table.

The Robbie Fowler's side may change its squad during the January transfer window as some of its players have failed to live up to expectations.

As all the clashes of the ISL 2020-21 are being played in the absence of audience, football fans can live-stream SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To enjoy the match on Jio TV, one should be a Reliance Jio SIM user.

In order to watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will have to buy a subscription plan. They can choose from the two subscription options – VIP and Premium. The VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year. The Premium subscription comes with a monthly and a yearly plan. The monthly plan is available at Rs 299, while the yearly one is priced at Rs 1,499.

How to watch SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Open the PlayStore and Install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Purchase a subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Live-stream the game on the app