ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the 49th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, a formidable FC Goa will take on debutants SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. Newcomers SC East Bengal had a pretty dismal campaign so far. Over the course of eight matches they have lost in seven. However, they managed to add a win to their name when they beat Odisha FC in the last game to put an end to their seven-match losing streak. Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, and Bright Enobakhare scored one goal each to give their side a 3-1 victory.

Whereas, FC Goa in their perennial hunt for the ISL title have so far won four out of their nine matches so far. They made a good comeback after losing two games, with two consecutive wins with a similar 2-1 scoreline against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Both teams come into this clash on the back of wins from their last matches. However, the upcoming fixture will be the first between the two this season.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is played in empty stadiums due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. However, football enthusiasts can enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and can opt to buy its subscription. Interested people can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription plans. They can avail the annual VIP plan at Rs 399, while the Premium one costs Rs 1,499. The provider also offers a monthly subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa games on Disney+ Hotstar

1. On your mobile device, open the App Store/ Google Play Store.

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan

5. Live streaming of the match can be viewed from the app’s sports section.

The ISL 2020-21 game between SC East Bengal and FC Goa is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.