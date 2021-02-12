ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a quest for a maiden top-four finish, Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Friday, February 12 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most improved sides in the league, as they played some exceptional football to see themselves in the fourth place currently. The Nizams have equal points (23) as third placed FC Goa and fifth placed NorthEast United from the same number of games (16). However, they come into this game after a goalless draw with NorthEast United FC.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal currently at the 10th position are mathematically still within the race for the top-four. The Kolkata side need to win all of their remaining fixtures to stand an outside chance of making it to the playoff spots. The Red and Golds started on a horrific note this season and lost their initial three ISL games. They enter the upcoming clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC and will look to continue the momentum.

The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The ongoing ISL tournament is being played sans crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Football fans watch the live telecast and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar if they opt to purchase subscription plans from the provider. They can buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium plan at Rs 1,499 annually. The provider also has a monthly plan which is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

