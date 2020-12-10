ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature SC East Bengal taking on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama in Goa on Thursday, December 10. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Newcomers SC East Bengal are struggling to get going in the tournament having all three opening games. They missed their chances in the first-ever Kolkata derby of the ISL 2020-21 going down 1-2 against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, followed by a 3-0 loss against Mumbai City FC in the second game and 2-0 in the third against NorthEast United FC. They are sitting at the bottom in the points table with zero points.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle will heave a relief as his team picked up their first win of the ISL season with a 2-1 win over an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur were without a win in their last three games and a morale-boosting win will be enough to take on SC East Bengal. They are currently placed seventh with five points in the ISL points table.

