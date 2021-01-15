ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After registering their win in the last respective matches, both SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be in full form for their next scheduled fixture in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The teams, in general, have been in a totally unimpressive form. They are both placed within the last three spots of the point table of the league. The two sides have only managed two wins each from 10 matches each till now.

SC East Bengal currently are at the third last spot with two wins and four losses. They have managed a total of 10 points after they beat Bengaluru1-0 on January 9. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are at the second last spot of the table. The team have two wins and five losses to their credit. After beating Jamshedpur 3-2 on January 10, the team managed a total of 9 points.

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match off will start from 7:30 PM IST on Friday January 15 at the Tilak Maidan.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV. The ones who have a Reliance JIO connection on their phone can directly start live streaming the January 15 ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match on Jio TV. The only pre requisite for this is that the person needs to have the JIO TV app.

In order to watch the January 15 ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match on Disney+ Hotstar, you will need to have a subscription of it. There are two plans from which the person can choose. The first plan, named as VIP is available at a price of Rs 399 for a year and the second plan called the Premium can be purchased for Rs 1499 an year. One can also opt for a Premium monthy subscription at Rs 299.

To watch the match scheduled for January 15 on Disney+ Hotstar, follow these steps in the order mentioned below:

Step 1: Search for the Disney+Hotstar on App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Install the app to your device

Step 3: Create an account on the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 4: Choose a subscription plan between VIP and Premium

Step 5: Pay according to the plan and hit the okay tab

Step 6: Enjoy watching the January 15 ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match by going to the sports section of the app.