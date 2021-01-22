ISL 2020-21: How to Watch SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

After scripting an amazing comeback in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, a resurgent SC East Bengal will take on league toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, on Friday, January 22, 2021.SC East Bengal have made a significant turnaround and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run with two wins and five draws. The Kolkata Giant have clinched impressive wins over Odisha FC (3-1) and Bengaluru FC (1-0) along with draws against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC in their last few games.

Meanwhile, table toppers have been super impressive and have an unbeaten streak of ten matches. The Islanders have garnered 26 points from 11 games so far. However, in their previous match, Mumbai City had to settle for a draw goalless against Hyderabad FC, which halted their four-match winning streak.

In an earlier encounter between the two sides, East Bengal had lost 0-3 against Mumbai City FC in the first phase of the tournament.

The ongoing edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played in Goa at three different venues behind closed doors due restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, football fans have a choice to enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar streaming platform,if they purchase a subscription plan. They can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 a year or a Premium option at Rs 1,499 annually,Whereas, a monthly plan for Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan

5. Live streaming of the match can be viewed and enjoyed from the app’s sports section

The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.