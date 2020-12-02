ISL 2020-21: Hugo Boumous Becomes Indian Super League's Top Assist-maker

Hugo Boumous has often been described as the Lionel Messi of the Indian Super League (ISL) by fans since his path-breaking performance for FC Goa in the previous season. Having moved to Mumbai City FC ahead of the current 2020-21 season, Boumous was expected to be one of the key members of the new Sergio Lobera outfit and the Frenchman has proven to be exactly that.

On Tuesday, Boumous set the pitch on fire with his stunning performance against SC East Bengal as Mumbai City FC finally found their groove and registered a 3-0 win at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. It was Mumbai City FC first 'home' game of the season with the entire season being played in Goa within a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boumous provided twin assists in the match helping Adam Le Fondre score the first goal of the match and Hernan Santana score off a wonderous strike. Boumous even earned a penalty early in the second half, which helped Le Fondre get a brace.

For the first goal, Boumous perfectly collected a stunning diagonal ball on the left from Rowllin Borges and then danced his way into the penalty box beating his marker. Just when the goalkeeper closed him down on the near post, Boumous passed the ball to Le Fondre in the centre to set up the goal on the plate for him.

For the Santana's strike, Ahmed Jahouh took an inch-perfect free-kick towards Boumous on the far post, who volleyed the ball first time with the ball of his heel towards Santana, who shot it home.

With the two assists, Boumous surpassed Marcelinho as the top assist-maker of the league with 19 assists in 45 matches. Odisha FC's Marcelinho, who has previously played for Delhi Dynamos FC, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC, has 18 assists from 65 games.

Third on the list is Brandon Fernandes with 16 assists in 54 games. He is the only Indian in top 5 of the list, which also has Ferran Corominas and Florent Malouda.

Boumous had a brilliant 2019-20 season with FC Goa, where he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 15 matches and was deemed as the Player of the Season. In the 2018-19 season, he had provided five assists along with three goals. In his first season in the ISL, Boumous had played eight matches, scoring two goals and assisting two.