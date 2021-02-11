ISL 2020-21: Hugo Boumous to Serve Automatic 2-match Suspension, Show Caused for 'Unsavoury Behaviour'

Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous has been served with a Show Cause Notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his unsavoury behaviour/remark towards match officials in the game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL). In the game played on Monday, February 8 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Boumous received his fourthth yellow card of the season in the fifth minute of injury time for 'delaying the restart of play'. He was then shown a direct red card a minute later for 'using offensive and abusive languages towards the appointed match officials'.

Boumous will automatically serve a two-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and a direct expulsion, according to league regulations. He will at least remain ineligible for selection in Mumbai City's matches against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC next.

Furthermore, upon the analysis of the referee's report, the Moroccan has been summoned by the Committee and asked to show cause as to why no additional sanctions be imposed on him. Boumous has been given time till 9 AM on February 12 to submit a reply.

Mumbai City FC have sealed their spot in the playoffs even though they are in a tight battle with ATK Mohun Bagan for the top spot in the league stage. Mumbai City next play Bengaluru FC (who are "realistically" out of the playoffs race) on February 15. After that Mumbai will take on Jamshedpur FC on February 20. Boumous will surely not be available for these two games.

Mumbai will face Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the last two matches of the league stage and whether Boumous will play in those games or not will be decided based on his response to the show cause notice.

Mumbai's game against FC Goa was a very dramatic one, which ended in a 3-3 draw. Mumbai had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Hugo Boumous and Adam Le Fondre because FC Goa forced their way back through a Glan Martins screamer and an Igor Angulo usual. In the 90th minute, Rowllin Borges scored Mumbai's third, which seemed like a winning goal till Ishan Pandita once again showed his heading-from-set-piece quality to earn the draw.