ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC Coach Manuel Marquez Calls Match vs NorthEast United FC a 'Game of Fear'

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was not very happy with his team's goalless draw against NorthEast United FC even though he called it a "fair result". Neither Hyderabad FC nor NorthEast United FC could break the deadlock and played a cagey game for a stalemate at the Tilak Maidan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC moved up to the third spot with 23 points, same as NorthEast United FC. But Hyderabad were ahead of NorthEast United based on goal difference. FC Goa have played a game less and go down to the fifth spot on 22 points.

Marquez called the match on Sunday one of fear and said he didn't think his team played very well. "Happy or not happy, it's not important. I think it's a fair result. It was a game of fear, we didn't play a good game. Today, we were not brave. One of the reasons is obviously NEUFC had a good formation but the rhythm was not there for us," Marquez said to the broadcasters after the match.

Marquez felt his team was scared to build the game and go forward because of NorthEast United's fast transitions and admitted that they didn't make much of all the possession they had. "We wanted to attack but if you see the game of NorthEast against Mumbai, ATK and Jamshedpur, they have very good high press and then have fast transition. I think we were scared to build. Only 10-15 minutes, we had the ball with sense. But we can be satisfied."

He further said that he tries to tell his youngsters that they have to get used to the pressure of Top 4 and added that they are going to be in the fight till the very end.

"It's possible but I try to convince my young players that this kind of pressure is very good and you're fighting for top 4. All this is experience for these guys. May be we can ask for more from these young players. But one point more.

"We will try. Our fixture is not easy because we play East Bengal, Kerala, ATK and Goa. Imagine two teams playing for the top 4 spot. But more or less, we play game after game, all the teams are tired. Everyday, however, there are less teams for top 4 and we are in the fight and we will be till the end," he concluded.