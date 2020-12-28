ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC Sign 30-year-old Attacking Midfielder Roland Alberg on Loan

Hyderabad FC announced the signing of 30-year-old Roland Alberg on loan from Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade on Monday. The Netherlands-born attacking midfielder, who has agreed to a deal till the end of the season, will officially become the seventh overseas player in the squad after the loan transfer is completed when the January transfer window opens on Friday.

"I have played in many teams, in different countries around the world. But Hyderabad FC will be the first club in Asia for me and I cannot wait to get started," said Alberg, after agreeing to switch to the Indian Super League.

Alberg has the experience of playing professionally in the top-flights for Panionios in Greece, Elazigspor Kulubü in Turkey, CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria and Philadelphia Union in the USA apart from long stints in the Eredivisie, the top flight football league in Netherlands, with Excelsior and ADO Den Haag.

An AZ Alkmaar academy graduate, the former Dutch Youth International spent the most recent season with Roda JC in the second division of the Dutch League whom he joined in 2019.

Alberg has been a regular for Roda JC in the 2020-21 season, registering eight goals and an assist in 15 appearances in the Eerste Divisie. "Our pre-season in Netherlands started in July and the season in August. I only missed a couple of games in the season, and played my last game on the December 20. So, I am fit and ready to go," added the 30-year-old.

Hyderabad FC are currently at the eighth spot in the 11-team points table. They have nine points from seven games and have lost their last two matches against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters.

While Hyderabad had started the season with two consecutive clean sheets, they have leaked a number of goals in the last three games, which is a big worry for the team.

The other worry is the lack of attacking flair up front. Aridane Santana has struggled for good deliveries in the box a number of times. While Hyderabad have good pace on the wings, they are lacking someone in the No.10 role.

While Fran Sandaza recovered from the injury he picked up ahead of the season and made his ISL debut against Kerala Blasters on Sunday, Hyderabad have brought in Alberg to assist him in the attacking front.

Hyderabad FC play their eighth game of the season on December 30 against FC Goa.