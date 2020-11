ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC – Team Squad, Full Fixture and Live Streaming

Hyderabad FC made its league debut in Indian Super League last season and the team will be playing their first match of the second Indian Super League season on November 23 against Odisha FC. This year, they have replaced several foreign names in their roaster and included Spanish midfielder Joao Victor, winger Joel Chianese, defender Odei Onaindia, striker Francisco Sandaza and midfielder Lluis Sastre into the squad. Hyderabad FC hasve also signed veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul and winger Halicharan Narzary.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Labiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Haldar, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC Fixtures:

November 23, Monday: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

November 28, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 2, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 11, Friday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Fatorda Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 15, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

December 20, Sunday: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 5 pm

December 27, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

December 30, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

January 4, 2021, Monday: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 7.30 pm

January 8, 2021, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 7.30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC Live Streaming:

The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.