ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match 74 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch HFC vs BFC Telecast, Team News

After playing out draws in their last three matches, playoff contenders Hyderabad FC (HFC) will look to take maximum points when they square off against a struggling Bengaluru FC (BFC) side in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match. The HFC vs BFC fixture will take place on Thursday, January 28, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Even though Hyderabad FC are level on points with NorthEast United FC, they currently occupy the fourth place due to a superior goal difference. The Nizams have 18 points from 13 games as the side have played an attractive brand of football in this ISL edition.

On the other hand, ninth-placed Bengaluru FC are enduring a bad form of run this season. The former ISL champions are winless in seven games and have not managed a clean sheet in their last 10 outings. The Blues have accumulated 14 points from the same number of matches as the opponents.

The reverse fixture between the two sides earlier this season ended in a goalless draw. The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played on January 28 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FCmatch will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas; Leon Augustine, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva; Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri