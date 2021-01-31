ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch HFC vs CFC Telecast, Team News

After playing out draws in their last four matches, playoff contenders Hyderabad FC (HFC) will look to take maximum points when they square off against a struggling Chennaiyin FC (CFC) side in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match. The HFC vs CFC fixture will take place on Sunday, January 31, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Both sides meet for the second time this week as the earlier one ended in a 2-2 draw at the same venue. Hyderabad FC currently occupy the fourth place and have accumulated 19 points during their course of 14 games so far. The Nizams can reach the playoff stage if they manage to get maximum points in today's game.

On the other hand, former champions Chennaiyin FC moved up to the seventh place after playing out draws in their last two games. However, the Blues are winless in the last eight outings and have not managed a clean sheet in the last 10 games. They have garnered 15 points from the same number of games as the opponents.

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Germanpreet Singh; Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves