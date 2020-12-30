ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch HFC vs FCG Telecast, Team News

In an exciting clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Hyderabad FC will take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday, December 30.

It has been a mixed campaign for Hyderabad FC so far in the league. The Nizams were unbeaten after five games but now two consecutive defeats have seen them slip to eight on the points table.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have been one of the most feared attacking teams this season, however, they are still plagued by weak defense. The Gaurs too had a mixed season so far and currently sit sixth on the table with eleven points from eight matches.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC have a dismal record against FC Goa and it will be the third time when they go head to head in tonight’s ISL clash. FC Goa have won on both occasions and in their previous fixture Hyderabad FC lost 1-4 to FC Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa is scheduled to start at 7:30pm, IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa start?

The match will be played on December 30 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Probable starting line-up

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Subrata Pal, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo