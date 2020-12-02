ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Wednesday, December 2 match of the ISL 2020-21 will have Hyderabad FC lock horns with Jamshedpur FC. Hyderabad’s performance in the ongoing tournament has been good so far as the team have one win and one draw to their credit. However, Jamshedpur need to really up their game in the league. The team have not been able to win a single match till now.

Jamshedpur have the top goal scorer of the previous season, Nerijus Valskis. Jackichand Singh and Valskis are also doing well as the strikers for their team. Hyderabad FC will be without Chianese and Sastre for Wednesday outing. It's being said that Chianese has an ankle issue and Sastre , on the other hand, withdrew due to a hamstring problem. Fran Sandaza's participation is also doubtful.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 at the Tilak Maidan. The outing will start from 7:30 PM IST.

The previous match that both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC played, respectively, ended in a draw. Hyderabad FC was up against Bengaluru FC and the two teams were unable to score any goals during the match. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, squared off against Odisha FC. Both the sides scored two goals each in the match.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC starting probable line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable line-up against Hyderabad FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.