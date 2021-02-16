ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream 11 Team: Know the ISL HFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XI Dream 11 Team

The Indian Super League 2020-21 match 96 sees Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters on February 16 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, with the former team aiming to secure a spot in the top four.

Currently ranked fifth on the table, Hyderabad FC can secure the third rank on the table if they are able to walk away with three points against tenth-ranked Kerala Blasters. Striker Aridane Santana has been vital in front of the goal, helping Hyderabad FC secure crucial wins. The striker has so far scored 8 goals in 16 fixtures played. However, the striker now faces Kerala Blasters’ reliant goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who has made an outstanding 54 saves so far in the season.

In the last five fixtures played, Hyderabad FC stay undefeated as they have drawn four matches and have won only one match, whereas Kerala Blasters have drawn three matches and have lost two in their previous five fixtures played in the Indian Super League.

With the ISL elimination rounds around the corner, this is a must-win match for Hyderabad FC in order to make the top four and keep their title-hopes alive. For Kerala Blasters, three points would take them out of the bottom three in the table. Hyderabad FC will look to attack and find the back of the net with the help of their star striker, however, Kerala Blasters cannot be taken lightly as they are known for their quick counter-attacks as the midfielders are known to make way and find their attackers in the opposition’s box quickly.

The ISL 2021 fixture between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters is a must watch as a win is crucial for either side.

The ISL Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match 96 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 16, 2021, from 19:30 PM (IST) onwards.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be live streamed online on Disney + Hotstar App and JIO TV app. Whereas for live telecast of the ISL Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. The ISL Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters will be also telecasted on various regional languages if you have subscribed to on your dish service.

ISL 2021 Match 93 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream 11 Team for HFC vs KBFC

Captain: Aridane Santana

Vice-Captain: Vicente Gomez

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Jeakson Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Sahal Samad, Vicente Gomez, Holicharan Narzary

Attackers: Aridane Santana, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Hyderabad FC Possible Playing XI vs Kerala Blasters: Aridane, Holicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Laxminkanyt Kattimani (GK).

Kerala Blasters Possible Playing XI vs Hyderabad FC: Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Thounaojam, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Vicente Gómez, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly (Prasanth Karuthadathkuni), Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper, Albino Gomes (GK)