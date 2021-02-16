ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Online: The fixture is set and in Match 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, fifth-ranked Hyderabad FC take on tenth-ranked Kerala Blasters FC.

Three decisive points are up for grab and a win for Hyderabad FC see them secure the third rank in the ISL standings, whereas a win for Kerala Blasters could see them out of the bottom three on the table.

Hyderabad FC’s striker Aridane Santana has been on fire lately, scoring 8 goals in 16 fixtures played so far, while Liston Colaco has been the creative difference for the team in the tournament so far.

However, Kerala Blasters are improving on their defence, especially with Albion Gomes making some brilliant saves in the tournament so far. Leading the Kerala Blasters in front of goal, Gary Hooper scored a goal and had an assist to his name Kerala Blasters’ previous encounter against Odisha FC, which ended 2-2. Hyderabad FC’s previous fixture also ended in a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal.

A win will make a massive difference for either side, especially in this time of the league, with the elimination rounds closing in. While Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan have qualified for the elimination round, the third and fourth spot is up for grabs and a win for Hyderabad FC could see them secure the third spot. However, if NorthEast United FC secure a win in their next fixture, they could retain the third spot.

It’s all to play for in this stunning clash in the ISL as Hyderabad FC take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 16, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Here you can know the details on where, where and how to watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala FC match online and live TV telecast.

When is the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match is being played on February 16, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match is being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

How to Watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match live streaming online?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match can be streamed live online on Disney + Hotstar app and JIO TV app.

Where to Watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match on TV?

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC football match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

For English, the match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD.

For Hindi, the ISL Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3.

For regional languages, the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.