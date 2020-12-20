ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Match 34 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch HFC s MCFC Telecast, Team News

Table toppers of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Mumbai City FC will be going head to head against Hyderabad FC, which is one of the only unbeaten sides so far, in the first match of the double-header Sunday. The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC clash will begin at 5pm IST at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on December 20.

With 13 points in their kitty, Mumbai City FC have lost just 1 match out of the six they have played so far. The team have displayed some good performances so far, being one of the favourites of the season. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the league, with 2 wins and 3 draws. They have just nine points in their account, making them sit at the sixth standing. The team will try to continue their tournament with no loss.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC start?

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played on December 20 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will begin at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC?

One can live stream all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C)

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre