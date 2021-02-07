ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC did not have a memorable Indian Super League season last year but they have managed to turn things around this season and are in serious contention to make it to the playoffs.

As things stand right now, both sides have accumulated 22 points after 15 games with fourth-placed Hyderabad just above their opponents. Now, they will take on each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. A win here for either side could see them advance to the third spot.

Interim coach Khalid Jamil has made NEUFC the team to beat ever since he took the charge in January, leading them to three wins and a draw.

HFC have been unbeaten in their last seven matches. NorthEast too have been unbeaten in their last five games.

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC game is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Halicharan Narzary will be doubtful for Hyderabad and at the same time, Ashutosh Mehta and Khassa Camara will also be out owing to suspension.

Hyderabad FC possible starting line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharm; Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

NorthEast United FC possible starting line-up: Subhasish Roy; Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Dylan Fox; Suhair VP, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown

