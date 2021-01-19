ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the second match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC in ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will be aiming to repeat its performance like the previous outing. In the match on November 23, Hyderabad beat Odisha by 1-0. The upcoming scheduled match of ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match is scheduled for 7.30pm IST on Tuesday, January 19 at the Fatorda Stadium.

In terms of latest performance, Odisha FC lost theirprevious match to Chennaiyin FC by 1-2, while Hyderabad’s match against Mumbai ended in a draw after 0-0 score.Currently, Odisha stand at the last spot of the ISL 2020-21 table with only one win and Hyderabad stand at the fourth spot with four wins to their credit.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FCprobable starting line-up against Odisha FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Ashish Rai, Jacob Tratt, João Victor, Akash Mishra, Holicharan Narzary, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, A Santana

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC probable starting line-up against Hyderabad FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Shubham Sarangi, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.