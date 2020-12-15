ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch HFC vs SCEB Telecast, Team News

In a highly anticipated match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, an unbeaten Hyderabad FC will square off against strugglers SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday, December 15.

Hyderabad FC come into this clash on the back of three straight draws. The Nizams have scored only on three occasions in four games, but they have defended well too, conceding only two goals. They are placed sixth on the ISL standings, with six points from four matches.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal are still winless from their four games so far. They are at the bottom of the points table with three defeats. They earned their first point of the season from their previous fixture in a well-earned draw against Jamshedpur FC.

Coach Manolo Marquez Roca will not be able to use the services of Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese against SC East Bengal. While speculation looms regarding fitness of star striker Aridane Santana. Robbie Fowler’s side will be without Eugeneson Lyngdoh as he was suspended after a red card in the last match.

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal start?

The match will be played on December 15 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up against SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana (C)

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal probable starting line-up against Hyderabad FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua