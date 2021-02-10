ISL 2020-21: 'I Felt the Better Team Lost', Chennaiyin FC Coach Csaba Laszlo Mourns His Team's Loss

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo was dejected after his team's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday. Chennaiyin had a number of chances throughout the course of the match to get the goal but it was an Enes Sipovic own goal in the 90th minute that decided the match.

Just before the own goal, Thoi Singh was through on goal and had a golden chance to put Chennaiyin in the lead but rather than shooting at goal, he tried to pass in the middle and the chance evaporated just like that. With the eventual loss, Chennaiyin FC realistically missed the chance of making to the playoffs and Laszlo cut a sorry figure. He admitted the missed chance but added that as sportspersons, they have to go and win games.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"We have to go out and play football. We have three games to go and the playoffs with this game is not possible for us anymore. We are sportsmen and we have to try and win the remaining games. Today again I felt the better team lost. Football for us is very painful. I don't understand that Thoi was clear and he tried to pass and then we are punished with an own goal. I am sorry for the boys, everybody tried their best. I put offensive people till the end because I wanted to win the game. But unfortunately, we lost," Laszlo told the broadcasters in the post-match interview.

Laszlo was confused as to why Thoi didn't shoot but said he will still go to his youngster, put him in the pitch in the next game and ask him to fearless strike at goal.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: HIGHLIGHTS | GALLERY

"This (Thoi chance) was a really big moment. We pressed the opponent, we were the better team. In that moment, I don't know what he saw in the middle. But I will tell Thoi to go out there in the next game and look to score. I am also sorry that in the offense we have suffered in this season, we have created chances, even today, we have a couple, especially Thoi had the best chance. But he just switched off, I don't know why. But we have to go out and try to win the next games," Laszlo said.

Anirudh Thapa was on bench for the game and did not come even as a substitution. Laszlo clarified that the Indian midfielder was not fit enough and he didn't feel right about putting him on half fit.

"Believe me if Thapa is 100 per cent fit, he would be on the pitch. He told me in the last training, that he can give 50 60 per cent, so we decided to save him. Crivellaro is not there and the same fear was with Thapa. If a player says he can't give 100 per cent because of strain in the muscle, I don't think it is right to put someone in the field with injury."