ISL 2020-21: I'm Sure Officials Will do as Required, Says NorthEast United FC Coach on Noguera Incident

Tempers flared towards the end during the Indian Super League match No.11 between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday with NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus, Goa coach Juan Ferrando and player Alberto Noguera being the involved parties. Igor Angulo and Idrissa Sylla scored in the first half as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. With the draw, FC Goa have just two points from three games while NorthEast United FC have earned five points from as many matches.

The match, which had FC Goa frustrated, saw NorthEast United defend in a compact manner and Goa struggling to break them down. FC Goa midfielder Noguera was at the heart of everything Goa were doing and yet they failed to trouble the NorthEast defence much.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Close to the stoppage time of the match, Noguera went to collect the ball at the touchline for a throw-in and pushed Nus, who had his back to the field.

Nus was in the middle of what seemed like an argument with someone on FC Goa bench when he was pushed by Noguera and rolled on to the ground. Ferrando, who seemingly considered Nus's falling as play-acting, reacted by laughing at Nus and clapping towards him.

Prior to this incident, Nus and Ferrando had a confrontation of their own when Ferrando was arguing with the fourth official. Ferrando made a move towards Nus' technical area, which made the latter lose his cool. Both the coaches were booked for the incident.

In the post-match press conference, Nus said he was positive that required action will be taken against Noguera.

"About the incident (with Noguera), I have never seen that before, the player comes and pushes the coach. I know there is a serious structure here in place when these kinds of incidents happen because it is not nice to see at all so I am sure the officials will do whatever is required," he said.

About his confrontation with Ferrando, Nus said, "The team fights and the coach has to help, has to fight if needed. This is a family. I do not see a coach who will not do the same."

About Ferrando making a move towards his technical area, he said, "I think he was interested in joining NorthEast United as he was coming to our side. You should ask him."