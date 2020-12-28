ISL 2020-21: Inconsistent Bengaluru FC Look to Bounce Back Against Jamshedpur FC

Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they take on a struggling Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bengaluru, who lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan on December 21, are currently placed third with 12 points from 7 games. Carles Cuadrat's men would look to bounce back and close the gap with Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who are both on 16 points after 7 games.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The Blues have been inconsistent this season, they have won three matches, drew three and lost one so far. They have struggled to build a winning momentum.

Sixth on the table, Jamshedpur are also coming into this match after a 1-2 defeat at the hands of FC Goa and they would look for their third win of the season. While acknowledging Jamshedpur deserved more points, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat said he expects a difficult match on Monday.

"Jamshedpur are doing really good work and they deserve to have more points on the table," said Cuadrat. "We have to control Jamshedpur. Their foreigners are getting better with every passing week, and their young Indian players are also doing well. Jamshedpur will be a tough opponent to face, but we have a plan, and we will try to get the three points."

While scoring goals has never been a problem for BFC, their defence hasn't looked good. They have conceded eight goals in their first seven matches of the season, while shipping just nine during the 2019-20 season.

Jamshedpur will bank on Nerijus Valskis to cause problems for the opposition defence, having scored six goals. The Lithuanian, however, is yet to score against BFC. "We have a plan, a good structure and we have conceded the least goals in the previous season. We maintain a high line and it is part of the plan. Valskis could not score against us last season and we will try to do the right things in the next game as well," Cuadrat said.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle is optimistic about Monday's match. Aitor Monroy, the leading chance-creator for Jamshedpur, will also hold key alongside Valskis in attack. "It's a tough game for both teams. BFC are well respected. They have a terrific coach and very good players. Very hard working and organised team," he said. "We are looking forward to playing against the best teams and best players. We are capable of winning against best. But we need to be at our best against a very good team BFC."

(With PTI Inputs)