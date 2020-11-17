ISL 2020-21 Introduces a Series of Technological Innovations for the Season

Football fans have always gone to great lengths to support their teams in the Indian Super League. From Kochi to Guwahati, fans have thronged the stadiums to cheer their heroes from the sidelines and the din has grown louder every year. As another enthralling season of the Hero ISL, India’s premier football tournament gets underway on November 20th, 2020 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the setting will be a lot different with all matches in the tournament being played behind closed doors.

However, fans need not worry as Hero ISL 2020-21 presents an opportunity for fans to get closer to the game than ever before! Introducing new technological innovations, Star Sports and FSDL bring forward a series of exciting opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite clubs and players with an added zeal. In the latest promo released, the broadcaster showcases the introduction of a Fan Wall which gives fans an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favorite team and Heroes. To soak in the experience and be a part of the team’s biggest fixtures, fans can register on the dedicated Fan Zone on the Hero ISL website where they can stand a chance to be featured LIVE on the stadium Fan Walls.

There will be 2 LED screens that will feature fans from the home team and the away team, thus amplifying the rivalry virtually in a bid to enhance the viewing experience. Along with this enhanced audio for the game, an additional mix of cameras and further access to the players through pre-&-post-match shows will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field. A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.