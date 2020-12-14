ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC Looking to End Dominant Mumbai City's Run

Jamshedpur FC have their task cut out as they face Mumbai City, who have won their last four matches, on Monday at the GMC Stadium. The star-studded Mumbai started the season with a defeat but they seem to have got their act together since then to go top of the table.

Sergio Lobera's side will now be looking to keep the momentum going as they face a team that has conceded the joint second highest number of goals thus far this season.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

It is not just that the results have gone Mumbai's way -- their performances have been consistently impressive as well, across all areas of the pitch. No team has scored more (8) or conceded less (2). And unlike some teams, Mumbai haven't been dependent on one player for goals. They have had four different scorers already.

But, despite all these, Lobera believes there is a long way for his team to go.

"We need to improve a lot of things. We won four games in a row and that's not easy. But we need to improve a lot of things, day-by-day, in every training, game-by-game. But in these circumstances, we only have a short time," he said.

"We need to go step-by-step. Our focus is on the future, on the next game. But I'm happy with the players with the effort they have put in the last game," he added.

Mumbai have no injury concerns but they will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team's bio-bubble.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have only one win thus far this season. They can, however, take encouragement from the fact that this win came against ATK Mohun Bagan, who were on a run of three back-to-back wins before falling to Jamshedpur. But Mumbai have a vastly different game compared to Bagan thanks to Lobera's insistence on playing the game based on possession and passes.

Owen Coyle's team will be depending on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of their six goals so far. Jamshedpur are already six points behind Mumbai and have had three draws in their last four games. However, Coyle believes that things are slowly falling into place for his team.

"We're four games unbeaten. There were a couple of games where we felt we should have won. So we are in good form. We just have to continue working hard. We do have a number of injuries. Once we get our best team, we'll be even stronger," he said.