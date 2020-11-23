ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC preview: Jamshedpur Face Tough Season Despite Owen Coyle at Helm

With new coach and a host of new signings, Jamshedpur FC will hope to start afresh this Indian Super League season, again. The Jamshedpur-based side, which joined the league in 2017, is yet to make it to the playoffs and will be desperately seeking a reversal of fortunes under the new gaffer. Former Bolton Wanderers and Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle has taken over the reins at the Furnace and he has brought in a couple of his trusted warriors from Chennai in last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis and right-back Laldinliana Renthlei.

The Irishman will be in-charge of the second youngest side of the league with their average age being just 24.3 and would be hoping that his tactical acumen that worked wonder for Chennaiyin last season and his experienced buys change Jamshedpur's fortune for good this time around.

STRENGTH

Their strength has to be the addition that they have made in this year's transfer market. From coach Owen Coyle to Nerijus Valskis, former Sunderland defender Peter Hartley and the 6'6-tall Nigerian Stephen Eze to with a few Indian players like Jackichand Singh, former KBFC custodian Rehenesh TP can reap some benefit. But they would mostly be dependent on Owen Coyle's experience and tactical acumen that worked last year when he led Chennai to the final.

WEAKNESS

Lightning doesn't strike twice! Yes, Owen Coyle might have led Chennai to the final with the squad he inherited but he was handed a squad that had retained its core. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, haven't. One can say that Coyle has brought in players that he likes but it is not easy to hit the ground running. Especially their backline, which will have a completely new look this time. A lot of work needs to be done to create an understanding among the back four.

ISL 2019-20 PERFORMANCE

In one word, disappointing. After finishing 5th twice, they ended last season on the 8th position having conceded 35 goals and scoring 22 in return.

MOST NOTABLE SIGNINGS

Bringing Owen Coyle as the coach and then the signings of Nerijus Valskis, Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze. In Coyle, they have a seasoned coach who has plied his trade in English top division and has also got the experience of ISL. Valskis last season was the golden boot winner so, he should get them the much needed threat on goal and the two defenders who will most likely partner each other in the middle should bring in 'steel' through their vast experience and sheer talent.

HISTORY IN ISL

This will be their fourth season in the Indian Super League and in the previous three seasons they have finished 5th twice and finished 8th last season.

CHANCES/PREDICTION IN ISL 2020-21

The appointment of Owen Coyle has got the Red Mariners fans excited but to expect them to hit the ball running will be too much. They will be up against a few much well-worked and balanced clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan or Bengaluru and also clubs like Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin and FC Goa who have always been better than them. A playoff qualification should be massive for them but after evaluating all the squads they will most probably finish somewhere in the bottom-half of the table if not right at the bottom.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

Head coach: Owen Coyle