ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC - Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

Jamshedpur FC will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday, November 24 when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The club made headlines when they roped in previous season’s golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis and coach Owen Coyle from Chennaiyin FC in the transfer window. Along with them, defenders Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, midfielder Alex Lima, forward Nicholas Fitzgerald are the new overseas imports this season. David Grande and Aitor Monroy are the two foreign players retained from the previous season.

Their biggest Indian signing are FC Goa winger Jackichand Singh and NorthEast United goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. Jamshedpur FC will also have some highly talented domestic prospects like Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jitender Singh and Mobashir Rahman, who will be there to provide some experience to the young team.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC Full squad:

Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua

Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC Team fixtures:

Tuesday, November 24 – Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 29 – Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan, 5:00 pm

Wednesday, December 2 – Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 7 – Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 10 – Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 14 – Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Friday, December 18 – Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 23 – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Monday, December 28 – Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 10, 2021 – Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.