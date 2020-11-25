ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5 Talking Points: Anirudh Thapa 1st Indian Scorer, Nerijus Valskis The Lone Ranger

Chennaiyin FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to make a winning start to their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday.

Anirudh Thapa and Esmael Goncalves scored the goals for Chennaiyin FC as former Chennaiyin frontman Nerijus Valskis scored Jamshedpur FC's only goal eight minutes before the break.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

1ST INDIAN GOALSCOERER IN 2020-21: ANIRUDH THAPA

Anirudh Thapa was adjudged the player of the match award as he became the first Indian to score a goal in the 2020-21 ISL season.

His all-round performance in midfield, scoring opener in the first minute and then fulfilling his defensive responsibilities, will hold Chennaiyin in good stead going into more difficult fixtures. Thapa also made one successful tackle, two successful interceptions, two blocks and three clearances.

"[Anirudh] Thapa has always been an important part of our team. He definitely showed that he can be a very good player here in India. He deserved to score today," Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo praised Thapa after the game.

KAITH'S SHAKY CONFIDENCE

Chennaiyin FC were the better side for most of the match but defensively one unforced error from the keeper Vishal Kaith could have made it a different game.

In the 68th minute as Jamshedpur tried and tried to break through the tough, resilient defense of Chennaiyin, a long hopeful cross into the box found it way to Jackichand Singh as Kaith came long way out of his goal to punch the danger clear. He missed but Enes Sipovic quick thinking saved his keeper the blushes as he stayed back to clear the shot from Jackichand.

Kaith's handling for parts seemed to be at best enough but against a much more potent and fluid attack may suffer for under confidence.

JAMSHEDPUR'S FIGHTING SPIRIT

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle appreciated the desire shown by his side after going behind in the match.

“We started slowly but after the second goal we showed a lot of heart and spirit. [Nerijus] Valskis scored a wonderful goal. We know that if we give him that kind of supply, he will score the goals... there was a lot of endeavour, but we are disappointed not to get anything from the game. We will pick ourselves up and be ready for the next match,” Coyle said.

VALSKIS: THE LONE RANGER

Nerijus Valskis finished last season as the top goal scorer with 15 goals and 6 assists, at Chennaiyin FC, but with out a similar mid-field proving support in attack for the frontman this time around for Jamdhespur may prove to be frustrated figure.

He converted from the only chance he got in the match, proving Valskis hasn't forgotten his scoring boots this season but without quality service, the Jamdhepur FC striker will need to work harder this time around.

'SHOULD HAVE CLOSED THE GAME'

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo after the end of the match, accepted that his team needed to close the match sooner as Jamshedpur FC threw the gauntlet at them in the closing minutes to draw level.

"In the first half, we should have closed the game. Chhangte and Isma [Esmael Goncalves] had chances after we went two goals up. In the second half, we knew that the opponents will come out and press hard, but we had to find the spaces for counter-attack. But at the end of the day we did a good job," Laszlo said.