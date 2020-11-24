ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the fifth match of the Indian Super League 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will open their account on Tuesday, November 24. The ISL 2020-21 outing between the two teams will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, starting at 7.30pm IST. The runners-up of the last season, Chennaiyin FC will be playing against Owen Coyle's team. Owen was responsible for leading Chennaiyin FC to final last year, after he took up responsibilities of the team mid-season. This year, Owen Coyle is the head coach of Jamshedpur FC. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be guided by Hungarian coach Csaba Laszlo.

In the last three seasons of their ISL journey, Jamshedpur FC have not reached the playoffs. Last year, the team finished eighth in the league stage with their worst ISL performance so far. With both the teams seeing complete opposite performances last season, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for them as the season goes by.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable line-up against Chennaiyin FC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima; Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC starting probable line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in India?

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 live match will be telecast on TV on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV in India.