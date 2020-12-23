ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch JFC vs FCG Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC are set to take on FC Goa in a midweek encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa, on Wednesday, December 23.

Jamshedpur FC have been one of the in-form team this league as they managed to remain unbeaten in their last six games since losing their season opener to Chennaiyin FC. The Red Miners have since rebounded with two wins and four draws.

FC Goa, on the other hand, had an underwhelming season so far. They have lost three games in the league, including their last two outings. The Gaurs have two wins and two draws and desperately need to start winning games to book a spot in the top four as the season progresses.

In the past three ISL seasons, Jamshedpur FC have clashed with FC Goa on six occasions. FC Goa have emerged victorious three times, while Jamshedpur FC have won twice, and one game ended in both sides sharing points.

However, the last time these two sides met was back in the previous season’s league stage. FC Goa trounced Jamshedpur 5-0 in their own backyard.

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will be played on December 23 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa?

The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo