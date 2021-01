ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The first match of Sunday, January 24, Indian Super League 2020-21 will be played between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan. The fixture has been scheduled for 5:00 PM IST. Hyderabad have managed to register their victory in four matches while Jamshedpur have been winners of three outings.

Hyderabad have been in decent form as they occupy the fourth spot of the ISL 2020-21 point table with a total of 17 points from 12 matches. Jamshedpur, on the contrary, have secured 13 points from the same number of outings. In their latest match, Jamshedpur lost to Northeast united by 1-2 and Hyderabad had a 1-1 draw against Odisha.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable line-up against Hyderabad FC: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC starting probable line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, LluIs Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.