ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch JFC vs KBFC Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC ended 2020 on a positive note as they earned a win against Bengaluru FC. They finished the year as one of the top 4 teams of the Indian Super League. Now, after a long wait, the men from Jharkhand will take the field with a lot of promise. The players have recovered well in the break and look to be favourites against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have been shocking this season as well as they have only picked up six points from nine games. They have never beaten Jamshedpur in six attempts so far.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters start?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played on January 10 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters be played?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima; Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad; Facundo Pereyra; Jordan Murray