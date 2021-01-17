ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Sunday's Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 double-header will kick off with a match between two struggling sides of the IPL - Jamshedpur FC will take on NorthEast United FC. This match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

Jamshedpur FC come into this encounter after two losses against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. They are placed in the seventh position, on the other hand, NorthEast United FC are only one spot lower in the overall ISL standings.

Jamshedpur FC are the favourites into this ISL clash as they have better defensive and attacking firepower in their squad.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST on January 16 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable starting line-up against NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Aniket Jadhav, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC starting probable starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.