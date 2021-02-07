ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC had earlier faced each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21 on December 10. The game back then ended in a draw with two sides scoring no goals. In the upcoming match that is scheduled for Sunday, February 7, the two sides will meet each other at the Fatorda Stadium. Both the teams have not been in best shape in the ongoing league.

East Bengal specifically have been out of form since they have not won any match in the last five that they have played. Apart from that, the team anyway have only won two matches from the 15 that they have played and 13 points till now. The team lost to Bengaluru in their last match by 0-2.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Jamshedpur, on the contrary, have been doing very average and are at the seventh spot of the ISL point table with 18 points. The latest match that the team won was against Odisha. In the match on February 1, Jamshedpur beat the team by 1-0.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable line-up against SC East Bengal: Pawan Kumar, Renthlei Laldinliana, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Monteiro De Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, John Fitzgerald

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal starting probable line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Danny Fox, Sarthak Golui, Jacques Maghoma, Aaron Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.