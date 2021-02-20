ISL 2020-21 JFC vs MCFC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Match Online, Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Jamshedpur FC take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League on February 20, 2021, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and this clash will be a must-watch. While Mumbai City FC are coming from a massive 4-2 loss to Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC were handed a 1-0 loss by league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The two sides will look to claim three vital points as for Mumbai City FC, they can claim the top spot and overtake ATK Mohun Bagan to become the league leaders, whereas Jamshedpur FC can jump up to the sixth rank, overtaking Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai City FC’s positive outcome from their loss to Bengaluru FC was Adam Le Fondre’s brace. The striker was doing well and managed to find spaces to receive and play the ball, however, it was Mumbai’s defence that let the team down. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh had a forgetful evening as it was not his day. Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera will look to make changes to his squad in order to overcome their by coming back to winning ways, especially with the ISL elimination rounds closing in.

The clash will have plenty of attacking play and goals are expected in this contest. Here you can find details on when, where and how one can watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live football match streaming online and live ISL telecast.

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs MCFC Predicted XI

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs MCFC, Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI vs Mumbai City FC: Issac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Alex, Aitor Monroy, Seimeinlen Doungel, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hardley, Stephen Eze, Laldinilana Renthlei, Rehenesh TP (GK)

ISL JFC vs MCFC, Mumbai City FC Predicted XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Amrinder Singh (GK)

When is the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC football match?

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match is being played on February 20, 2021, from 19:30 PM IST onwards.

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match is being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Where can I watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC football match live streaming online?

You can watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live football match streaming online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV.

Where to watch ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

The JFC vs MCFC ISL football match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD for English commentary.

For Hindi commentary, the match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The JFC vs MCFC ISL match will also be telecasted on Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam). For regional languages, the match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.