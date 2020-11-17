ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC - Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

In its seventh edition, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 is all set to kick-off on Friday, November 21, 2020. The much-awaited league was postponed from March earlier this year to the November window due to the pandemic. The ISL 2020-21 edition will be played in empty stadiums in Goa due to the ongoing pandemic. The games will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Bambolim Stadium and Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has released the first 11 rounds of the competition with 11 clubs participating in a total of 115 matches as compared to 95 played in the previous season. All the teams will compete in a double round-robin format, with the top four teams on the points table qualifying for the playoffs.

The tournament opener will be akin to the battle of the giants where Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Kerala Blasters FC, who’ve been a two-time runner-up, have been on a spending spree this summer, as they signed up few high-profile players in their line-up. Some of the Yellow Brigade’s major signings include English striker Gary Hooper and former PSG defender Bakary Kone. The team has also signed up Australian striker Jordan Murray and Zimbabwe's Costa Nhamoinesu.

With such an impressive line-up, the Blasters seem to be one of the most balanced squads and seem like a strong contender to seal a spot in the playoffs and may win the elusive title.

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC Full squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC Team fixtures

Friday, November 20 - Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 26 - Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 29 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 6 - Kerala Blasters vs Goa FC - Jawaharlal Stadium - 7.30 PM

Sunday, December 13 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC - Jawaharlal Stadium - 7.30 PM

Sunday, December 20 - Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 27 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 7, 2021 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - GMC Stadium - 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Vasco Da Gama Stadium - 7.30 pm

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blaster FC Live Streaming

Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus have broadcast rights. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.